PSG prepare huge offer for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Bengaluru, October 11: French giants Paris Saint-Germain are ready to open the cheque book yet again in an attempt to land Chelsea's midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante, according to reports in France.
The cash-rich French side are plotting a £90million bid for the midfield enforcer next summer who is one of the best in his position right now.
Unai Emery’s side are already likely to make the loan move of Kylian Mbappe a permanent one with the teenage sensation set to cost around £150million.
However, PSG want a tenacious midfielder on their books with 35-year-old Thiago Motta braced to leave and Marco Verratti still on Barcelona's wishlist.
Kante, who joined Chelsea in a £30million deal from Leicester in 2016, has a contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2021.
It means the Blues have the upper hand over PSG as knowing the wealth PSG possesses, they might demand a stupendous fee if they indeed intend to sell which seems unlikely.
Publication Le Parisien claim that Kante is just one of the players on PSG’s radar as they draw up recruitment plans for next season.
The Frenchman has emerged as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in world football following his dramatic title win with Leicester City.
The 26-year-old then became the first outfield player since his countryman Eric Cantona to win back-to-back top-flight titles with two different clubs a year later.
His rise to the top level was impressive enough to earn him a name in the 30-man shortlist for Ballon d’Or. Meanwhile, Chelsea are concerned about the fitness of Kante as they face a trip to struggling Crystal Palace this weekend.
The 26-year-old limped off the field clutching his hamstring during France's World Cup qualifying win in Bulgaria on Saturday (October 7). He will return to the club's Cobham training ground this week to assess the severity of the injury.