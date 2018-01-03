PSG ready to sell Arsenal target in January window

Paris, Jan 3: Arsenal are set to make an offer for Paris Saint-Germain winger Goncalo Guedes after reports have emerged that the Ligue 1 side is open to selling the player to be under Financial Fair Play regulation.
The 21-year-old completed a move from Benfica to PSG last January, however, could only make 13 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.
And after the arrival of two new stars Neymar and Mbappe, the youngster was sent on loan to Valencia for the rest of the season to provide him more game time.
But after having Neymar for World record fee £222million, Mbappe on a loan deal and right back Dani Alves on a free signing, the club is now believed to be facing pressure in Financial Fair Play regulations and now as per reports, the club is now open to sell some of their players to balance financial condition of the squad.
Guedes, who is currently in a superb form at Valencia is believed to be their main asset of recouping some money and according to Metro, the Portuguese winger has been transferred for £30million and Arsenal have enquired about the midfielder.
Last week Goncalo's father expressed that his son is happy at the La Liga side and is looking to end the campaign with them however if now some of the reports are to be believed the player can be called back from the loan spell and sold to the Gunners who are looking to bolster their attacking reinforcement.
His current club, Valencia have also reportedly shown interest in signing the young Portugal international on a permanent deal however they are believed to be stalling the deal because of a high asking price.
But with the Parisians requiring to make money to fend off any threat of being in breach of FIFA's FFP rules over the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe they are reportedly willing to sell the player as soon as in January to the highest bidder and the Gunners are believed the front-runners in the race as they are keen to match the asking price to land the player
The Portuguese, who has three-and-a-half years left on his current deal at the Parcs des Princes has scored three goals and five assists in 13 La Liga appearance for Valencia who are currently third in the league table.