PSG superstar Cavani dreams of Real Madrid move

Bengaluru, July 27: Paris Saint-Germain superstar Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen on a move to Real Madrid.
Spanish media outlet AS claim that the Paris Saint-Germain striker sees the Bernabeu as his “dream” destination but is also reluctant to agitate for it.
Meanwhile, the Los Blancos are weighing up transfer targets to bolster their attack after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for £99million.
But Cavani's strong relationship with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi means the Uruguayan will not want to ask for the move. He is contracted with the French capital club until 2020 and is also a popular figure among the fans.
At 31, Cavani is entering the final stage of his career and is said to see playing for Real Madrid as the perfect way to see it out as a top-level striker.
Any deal would most likely be done with goodwill from the French champions given the strength of their relationship with Real Madrid.
The reigning European champions have issued two separate statements over the past month distancing themselves from moves for PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
PSG paid £55m to land Cavani from Napoli in 2013 and would be expected to want around £90m if he was to move now. But AS state that his wages could be an issue. The Uruguayan superstar earns around £205,000 a week and can pick up an extra £1.75m in bonuses each season and Real Madrid might find it hard to match his wage demands.
With Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Juventus, Real Madrid desperately need a striker at the peak of his powers and Cavani is quite a good option. They are also long-term admirers of FC Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as well as Spurs and England superstar Harry Kane.
Eden Hazard of Chelsea is also strongly linked with a switch to Real Madrid, but a deal could cost the Spanish capital club a fortune. It is believed that Chelsea could sell Hazard if they receive a fee higher than that of what PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar last summer.