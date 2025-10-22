Football PSV Triumphs Over Napoli With A Stunning 6-2 Comeback Victory In Champions League Match In a thrilling Champions League match, PSV overturned an early deficit to defeat Napoli 6-2. This victory marks a historic achievement for Dutch football. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 3:25 [IST]

PSV Eindhoven staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Napoli 6-2 in the Champions League at Philips Stadion. Scott McTominay's header initially put Napoli ahead, but PSV responded with six goals to secure a memorable victory. This win marked a significant achievement for PSV, as they became the first Dutch team since 1979 to score six or more goals in a European Cup match.

Ismael Saibari thought he had given PSV an early lead, but his goal was disallowed for offside. Napoli capitalised on this missed opportunity when McTominay scored from Leonardo Spinazzola's cross. However, PSV quickly equalised in the 35th minute when Ivan Perisic's cross was inadvertently turned into the net by Alessandro Buongiorno.

Just three minutes after levelling the score, Saibari put PSV ahead by calmly finishing past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. The Dutch side extended their lead early in the second half when Dennis Man scored following a low cross from Mauro Junior. Napoli's night worsened when Lorenzo Lucca received a red card for dissent, leaving them vulnerable.

With Napoli down to ten men, PSV took full advantage. Man scored again with a powerful strike from 20 yards out. Although McTominay managed another header for Napoli, it was merely a consolation goal as substitutes Ricardo Pepi and Couhaib Driouech combined effectively to add two more goals for PSV in the closing moments.

This victory propelled PSV to 11th place in the standings, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Napoli suffered their second defeat of the campaign, placing them 22nd. The match highlighted PSV's attacking prowess as they significantly exceeded their expected goals (xG) of 2.82, while Napoli could only muster an xG of 1.24.

The game also saw Peter Bosz's team set a new record in Dutch football history by becoming the first team since Ajax in 1979 to score six or more goals in a single Champions League or European Cup match. This performance showcased their tactical brilliance and ability to exploit defensive weaknesses effectively.

This remarkable display of skill and determination will be remembered as one of PSV's finest performances on the European stage. Their ability to turn around an early deficit and dominate proceedings against a strong opponent like Napoli is testament to their quality and resilience.