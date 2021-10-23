Qatar 2022: Salient features of Al Thumama World Cup stadium

Stadium design
The stadium designed by Qatari architect Ibrahim M Jaidah represents the gahfiya - a traditional woven cap worn by people across the Middle East. The gahfiya forms a fundamental layer of the traditional clothing of the region. It is also a symbol of dignity and independence.
In May 2018, the venue's design won acclaim when it earned the MIPIM/The Architectural Review Future Project Award.
Formal inauguration
Al Thumama Stadium's unmistakable presence sits majestically amid its lush green surroundings. Areas for play and relaxation have been created to not only beautify the venue, but to further enhance the lives and futures of the local communities.
The inauguration ceremony took place prior to the Amir's Cup final and involved local schoolchildren celebrating the design of the stadium.
Stadium legacy
During Qatar 2022, the stadium will host eight matches up to and including the quarterfinals stage. The venue will also be a prominent host of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021, with six matches up to and including the semi-finals stage being played at the venue.
After Qatar 2022, the stadium's capacity will be reduced to 20,000 and used for football and other sporting events, with the dismantled sporting infrastructure to be donated to developing nations.
Cooling technology
Al Thumama features state-of-the-art cooling technology, which will allow the venue to host events throughout the year.
Its precinct includes a number of sporting facilities, including cycling and running tracks, and extensive green spaces, for the benefit of the local community.