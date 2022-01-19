Qatar 2022: Ticket application process begins

Bengaluru, January 19: The first ticket application process for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar began on Wednesday (January 19).
Accoring to a SC/FIFA Media Release, with a range of enticing options available in this opening phase, fans worldwide have a chance to secure their seats so they do not miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"This is a FIFA World Cup for Qatar, the region and the world, and the products launched today reflect FIFA's goal of bringing the beautiful game to as many fans globally as possible," said FIFA's Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.
"It will be a festival of football that will see fans experience the rich culture and history of the region through the platform of football at top-class stadiums and we look forward to bringing people from different cultures together to live football at the FIFA World Cup."
"The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world will be an extraordinary event and together with our partners, rights holders and other stakeholders, Qatar cannot wait to bring fans together to celebrate their shared passion for football, experience a new culture and enjoy everything that our country and region have to offer," said Nasser Al Khater, the CEO of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC.
During this first sales period, which started at 1pm Doha time (3.30pm IST) and is scheduled to end February 8 at 1pm Doha time, fans will be able to submit their ticket applications.
In this initial promotion, it will make no difference whether applications are submitted on the first day, the last day or any time in between, as all tickets will be allocated following the closing of the ticket application period.
In cases where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available ticket inventory for the domestic or international market, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process.
All successful, partially successful and unsuccessful applicants will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications by March 8, along with the steps to follow and the deadline by which to pay for allocated tickets.
In line with FIFA's ticketing policy at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions of the FIFA World Cups, residents of the host country will exclusively benefit from a special price category, category 4, with prices starting from just QR 40 each.
Visa payment cards are the exclusive payment method accepted for residents of Qatar, while Visa payment cards and other accepted payment cards are accepted for international fans.
Visa is the preferred payment solution of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
In this opening random selection draw sales period, fans can apply for the following ticket products:
Individual Match Ticket(s)
Tickets for a specific match, which are available for all matches from the opening game through to the final
Team-Specific Ticket Series
For those who want to watch a certain team on every step of their journey in Qatar, starting with the three group matches
Four-Stadium Ticket Series
FIFA's new ticketing product provides fans with a unique opportunity to sample the atmosphere across four different matches and iconic stadiums on subsequent days, thanks to the short distances within Qatar
Accessibility Tickets
Providing tailored facilities and spaces for disabled people and people with limited mobility covering a range of requirements as part of any of the products above
Prior to the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup on April 1, it is foreseen that fans will have a second opportunity to secure tickets during a first-come, first-served sales phase, the precise details of which will be announced in due course.
Further sales phases will take place after the Final Draw and will have additional features.
The Qatar 2022 World Cup, the first of its kind in the Middle East and entire Arab world will be held from November 21 to December 18.
Qatar is building eight stadiums for the 28-day affair, the shortest in FIFA history.