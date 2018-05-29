Football

Raheem Sterling explains 'deeper meaning' behind gun tattoo

Posted By:
Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling
Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling

London, May 29: Raheem Sterling says his controversial tattoo of a gun is partly a tribute to his father, who was killed when he was only two years old.

The Manchester City winger was criticised by some social media users and anti-gun campaigners after he was seen with an assault rifle inked on his leg during England training on Monday (May 28).

The 23-year-old moved to calm the backlash on his official Instagram page, though, explaining there is a "deeper meaning" behind the tattoo.

He also underlined his vow to "never touch a gun" following the loss of his father, who was shot dead.

"When I was two my father died from being gunned down to death," he wrote.

"I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my lifetime.

"I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning." He added the tattoo was "still unfinished".

Sterling's father was reportedly killed outside the family home in Kingston, Jamaica.

When you’re training and realised you ain’t post on the gram in couple days.

A post shared by Raheem Sterling x (@sterling7) on May 27, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue