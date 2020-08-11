Football
Ramsey agents dismiss rumour Pirlo wants midfielder out of Juventus

By Joe Wright

Turin, Aug 11: The representatives of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey have dismissed a rumour that new boss Andrea Pirlo is ready to sell him.

Pirlo was appointed as first-team coach, having spent just over a week as Juve's Under-23s boss, after Maurizio Sarri was sacked in the wake of the Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Lyon.

A report in the Mirror claimed Pirlo does not see Ramsey as part of his plans and is happy for the 29-year-old Wales international to look for a new club.

However, Avid Sports & Entertainment Group described the speculation as "nonsense" on Twitter.

Ramsey endured a difficult first season with Juve after joining in July last year following 11 years with Arsenal.

Although he won the Scudetto, he managed only 11 starts in the league as Sarri struggled to find a space for him in the side.

Ramsey, who reportedly earns upwards of €400,000 per week in Turin, has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 23:00 [IST]
