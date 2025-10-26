Football Rangers Achieve 3-1 Win Against Kilmarnock In Danny Rohl's First Match At Ibrox Danny Rohl secured his first victory as Rangers manager with a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox. The match showcased key goals and improved performance in the Scottish Premiership. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 23:41 [IST]

Danny Rohl celebrated his inaugural win as Rangers manager with a 3-1 triumph over Kilmarnock at Ibrox. This victory came after a challenging start, where the team faced a 3-0 defeat against Brann in the Europa League. However, Rohl's first Scottish Premiership match on home ground proved more successful.

Rangers took an early lead when Derek Cornelius scored with a header from James Tavernier's precise cross into the penalty area. The visitors equalised after Jack Butland mishandled a corner, allowing George Stanger to score. A goal by Bojan Miovski was disallowed for offside, adding to the tension at Ibrox.

Six minutes into the second half, Rangers regained their lead. Jayden Mehgoma's cross found Danilo, whose header hit the post before going in. Youssef Chermiti then secured the win with his first goal for Rangers in the 72nd minute. Although Eddie Beach got a hand to Chermiti's 20-yard shot, it still found its way into the net.

The win places Rangers fifth in the Scottish Premiership standings. They trail leaders Hearts by 13 points and are five points behind Celtic, who are in second place. This victory marked an important step for Rohl and his team as they aim to climb higher in the league.

This match marked the first time this season that Rangers scored three goals in a single game. Their previous instance of scoring three goals was against Dundee United in May. Notably, substitutes have contributed four goals for Rangers this season, more than any other team in the Premiership during the 2025-26 campaign.

Danilo's goal was significant as it was his first in this Premiership season; his last goal came against Celtic back in January. These statistics highlight some of the challenges and achievements for Rangers under Rohl’s management.