Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Rashford can play anywhere in front three – Mourinho

By
Marcus Rashford earns a word of praise from Jose Mourinho
Marcus Rashford earns a word of praise from Jose Mourinho

London, September 15: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford can play anywhere in a front three, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho defended his use of the 20-year-old during a news conference on Friday, even with the England international suspended for United's trip to Watford.

Questions have been asked over Rashford's best position, with the forward used centrally and out wide.

Mourinho believes Rashford is capable of performing in any role in a front three and said his wide players had the freedom to move inside.

"To be in a system of four, to be a winger, it takes him a little bit out of his positions, but the way Manchester United plays is with three attacking players," he said.

"When we play with three up top – because sometimes we also play with two – our three attacking players are not wingers. They're not wide or open all the time.

"They have the freedom to come and play in between positions, and any one of the three positions is a good position for him."

Mourinho said Rashford had to be used centrally by England due to Gareth Southgate's system.

"I think his position is in relation to the way his team plays. So I think in the case of the national team, they play normally with five at the back and two players in attack. I think that's his position," he said.

"He cannot be a wing-back in the system of five – he cannot replace Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier or Danny Rose at all. He must play centrally in that system."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: HUE 0 - 1 RAY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue