Ready to deal with situation if Zaha leaves: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson

Bengaluru, December 27: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that a bigger Premier League club may woo their star striker Wilfried Zaha from the London team.
The Ivory Coast international has been outstanding this season for Palace. He played a major role in the eight-game unbeaten run that has moved the South Londoners out of the relegation zone.
Both Tottenham and Manchester City are said to be watching the attacker, who is back to his best after failing to shine at Manchester United four years ago.
Zaha returned to Selhurst Park two years ago and is enjoying his new central role under Hodgson, turning in a superlative performance in the recent 3-0 win at Leicester City.
The winger has scored four goals for the Eagles this term and is on course to beat his last season's tally of seven.
Speaking ahead of Thursday’s game at home to Arsenal, Hodgson, the former England manager, conceded Zaha could get another shot with an elite Premier League club.
"Speculation is what it is, the only time I will ever get interested in a situation is if the chairman comes to me and says that there is a situation the club has to deal with," he said.
“But I would expect one day that if Wilf continues as he is doing at the moment, then the club will be faced with a situation where someone wants to put a lot of money on the table in order to prise him away.
"That will be a massive decision for the club because I know how much Crystal Palace fans and owners appreciate him. He is the last person we want to lose.
“It is no good making bold statements that this and that won't happen because things do happen and when they do, you deal with them.”
Arsenal, the opponents of Palace on Thursday, are also interested in the Ivorian international as they look to replace wantaway Alexis Sanchez and rebuild the team with a few other stars looking for moves as well.