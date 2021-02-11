Real Madrid could sell their star defender, three potential destinations

Bengaluru, February 11: Real Madrid are facing a battle to hold onto their star defender and captain Sergio Ramos with the Spaniard's contract set to expire this summer. While Ramos' situation has made the headlines on a regular basis, the Spanish champions also face risk of losing another key defender in the form of Raphael Varane. The current deal of the Frenchman at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu runs until June 2022 and it is claimed that the Frenchman isn't planning on renewing it.
And it is claimed that if the World Cup winner reveals his intentions to run his contract down, Real Madrid will look to find a buyer for him in the summer to avoid losing him for free the following year. However, with a few months between now and the summer transfer window, the club's clear priority is still to convince him to stay. However, if they fail to do that, the 27-year-old will undoubtedly be a player in demand this summer and in this article, we will take a look at three potential destinations.
Manchester United
Manchester United are said to be in search for a new central defender in order to pair up with their skipper Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence and rightly so. While Victor Lindelof is clearly not consistent enough, Eric Bailly has had his troubles with injuries. The Red Devils have all the resources to go for the absolute best and if a player of Varane's caliber becomes available, they should definitely take a chance.
The Frenchman has won everything in club football already with Real Madrid and also was a key member of the France team that won the World Cup in 2018. It is needless to say that such a quality defender would improve the Manchester United and their whole squad.
Liverpool
Liverpool have been stretched badly by injuries this season and their most affected department has been their backline. Senior central defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all out with injuries and could miss the rest of the season. While Liverpool reacted to the situation with the signing of Ben Davies and the loan signing of Ozan Kabak with an option to make it permanent, it is reported that they could still be in the market for a new centre-back. And, with the Reds looking destined to lose their Premier League title, they will be more desperate to get it back next season and could be intrigued to sign someone of Varane's caliber if he becomes available.
Paris Saint-Germain
French giants Paris Saint-Germain always want the best players and if French World Cup winner Varane becomes available, it is expected that the Parisians will be interested in his services. They can financially make the defender happy more than any other club in the continent and he can help the club finally make it to the next level.
The Parc Des Princes club face the risk of losing their star forward Kylian Mbappe and will surely look to sign more superstars to establish themselves as an European elite club and Varane would be a signing that could help them doing just that.