Real Madrid defender Danny Carvajal set for spell out with heart ailment

Madrid, Oct 2: Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been ruled out of action with a heart problem for an undisclosed time.
The Spanish fullback just signed a contract extension with the Los Blancos until 2022 earlier this month and featured in all Real Madrid's 10 matches so far, playing every minute.
However, the right-back is now facing a spell out of action after Real Madrid confirmed Carvajal has been diagnosed with "a viral pericardium infection", which is a condition affecting the membrane enclosing the heart on Saturday night as he also missed Madrid's last night's 2-0 victory over Espanyol.
Real Madrid said in a statement: "Following tests carried out on Dani Carvajal, he has been diagnosed with a viral pericardium infection.
"His recovery will continue to be assessed."
According to some of the media house in Spain, the 25-year-old is believed to be out for further one and half months at least. And if all these rumours are believed to be true, the fullback could miss two important home and away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in Champions league and also the Madrid at Wanda.
The 25-year-old will also now miss Spain's upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel respectively.
Real Madrid are facing a number of crisis in the fullback positions as both left back Theo Hernandez and Marcelo also sidelined without a clear expected return date with injury and now with a long-term injury to Carvajal will surely be a headache for boss Zidane.
In Carvajal's absence, against Espanyol, Nacho was deployed as the left back whereas in the right back position it opened the door for 18-year-old defender Achraf Hakimi who made his for Madrid last night since graduating from La Fabrica youth system.
Real Madrid are currently in the fifth position after 7th game week and seven points below toppers Barcelona.