Real Madrid lose again, Barcelona back on track

Bengaluru, May 12: Real Madrid's poor season continued as they were reduced to 10 men and then slumped to an 11th La Liga defeat of the campaign by going down 1-3 at Real Sociedad.
The loss left Zinedine Zidane's side in third place on 68 points with one match remaining, seven adrift of Atletico Madrid.
They are a massive 18 points behind already-crowned champions Barcelona who beat Getafe 2-0 in a weekend which saw simultaneous kick offs.
With Zidane opting once again not to include Gareth Bale in his squad, there was a rare start for youngster Brahim Diaz and the 19-year-old got Madrid off to the perfect start, coolly finishing on six minutes after a solo run down the left wing.
Sociedad thought they had equalised soon after, only for Mikel Oyarzabal's goal to be disallowed for offside after a lengthy check on VAR.
They did not have to wait long before gaining parity though, as Mikel Merino fired in from the edge of the box, and things went from bad to worse for Zidane's side as Jesus Vallejo was sent off for handball on the line five minutes before the break.
Willian Jose was thwarted by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from the subsequent spot-kick but the Basques went ahead in the second half when Courtois slipped, allowing Joseba Zaldua's back post header to roll into the net.
Then 18-year-old Ander Barrenetxea netted a maiden strike from close range to secure the points for his side 20 minutes from time.
Real's defeat confirms Atletico as the highest-placed club in the Spanish capital for a second consecutive year as the Wanda Metropolitano waved goodbye to their captain Diego Godin.
Atletico's players formed a tunnel for the tearful Godin after the final whistle, with a message in the centre circle that read "Gracias Diego".
Godin, who has announced he will leave this summer after nine years, was unable to finish with a home win after Pablo Sarabia cancelled out Koke's deflected opener.
A point for Sevilla means they could yet snatch fourth place on the final day, as they sit two points behind Getafe and Valencia.
