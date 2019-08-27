Football
Retired Robben leaving door ajar to comeback

By
Arjen Robben
Retirement might not be permanent for Arjen Robben, who has adopted a "never say never" stance over a potential playing future.

Amsrerdam, August 27: Retired former Netherlands winger Arjen Robben has not ruled out the possibility of resuming his playing career.

The 35-year-old called time on a 19-year period as a professional in July.

Groningen product Robben spent 10 seasons at Bayern Munich following spells with PSV, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

He won league titles in Germany, Holland, England and Spain and says he could consider returning to the pitch if the spirit of competition proves too great to ignore.

"I always say: never say never," Robben told NPO Radio.

"Maybe in one or two months I'll have a strange feeling that I miss the whole thing too much and will decide I have to go back.

"But of course it doesn't get any easier the longer you're retired. I do not rate the chances very highly."

Robben, who scored the winner against Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final, left the game on a high when he helped Bayern to a seventh successive Bundesliga title.

"It's without a doubt the hardest decision I've ever made in my career," he said of retiring.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
