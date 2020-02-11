Football
Orsolini worth at least €70m amid Juventus interest, says Sabatini

By Dejan Kalinic
Riccardo Orsolini
Bologna sporting director Walter Sabatini talked up the value of attacker Riccardo Orsolini.

Bologna, February 11: Riccardo Orsolini is worth at least €70million amid reported interest from Juventus, according to Bologna sporting director Walter Sabatini.

Orsolini, 23, joined Bologna on loan from Juve in January 2018 before that move was made permanent ahead of this season.

The attacker has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 23 Serie A games this season, leading to reports Juve may be interested in bringing him back to Turin.

Amid talk Orsolini could return to Juve for €25m, Sabatini insisted there was no buy-back clause and said the one-time Italy international was worth almost triple that.

"I give Orsolini a value of not less than €70m," he told Etv on Monday.

"I repeat that he will not leave. He is followed by the national team like so many others and I think good news is coming to Coverciano [Italy's headquarters].

"I hope he can go to the European Championship, but [Italy coach Roberto] Mancini doesn't need my advice."

Bologna are seventh in Serie A and host Genoa on Saturday.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
