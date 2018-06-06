Rino Anto rejoins Bengaluru FC from Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru, June 6: Bengaluru FC on Wednesday announced that right-back Rino Anto has returned to the club, signing a two-year-deal that will keep him in Bengaluru colours until the end of the 2019-2020 season. The 30-year-old, who made the switch to Kerala Blasters in the ISL draft at the start of the 2017-18 season, returns ahead of the Blues' 2018 AFC Cup Inter-zone semi-final against Altyn Asyr FK.
Rino was signed as a replacement for Subashish Bose, who left for Mumbai City FC. "I'm glad to be back at this club where I made so many memories and I cannot wait to get on the pitch in a Bengaluru FC shirt once again. It's never easy to be a part of a club where the level of competition is so high, but I'm ready for the challenge," said Rino, who made 80 appearances in his first four seasons with the Blues.
He's #HomeAgain. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/PYB2X9SWEw— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 6, 2018
Having won the I-League in his debut season with the club in 2014, Rino was part of the club's squad that won the Federation Cup titles in 2015 and 2017, reclaimed the I-League title in 2016 and also played in the AFC Cup final of 2016, in Doha.
"We're very happy to have Rino back, he's been a star performer for us in our entire journey, including being a club captain. He's been a leader for us and has a very strong connect with the fans, who I'm sure will be equally excited to have him back. Rino is a national team player and we look to see him back there, representing club and country," said club COO, Mustafa Ghouse.
Extremely happy to have signed with @bengalurufc. Lets write more history and make more memories together! #HomeAgain pic.twitter.com/feScR68LD2— Rino Anto (@rinoanto) June 6, 2018
Bengaluru take on Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr FK in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2018 Inter-zone semi-final at the Kanteerava Stadium, on August 22.
Last week, BFC signed Kean Lewis, a former FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos winger. Bengaluru FC earlier bid farewell to Spaniard Daniel Segovia, Toni Dovale and Victor Perez.
There isn't a single Indian football club that does social media like @bengalurufc does. Another brilliant signing video. Was worth the wait, lads.— Ullas (@ullasmarar) June 6, 2018
But defender Nishu Kumar and striker Thongkhosiem Haokip have signed two-year extensions with the club. Both were key in BFC's progress to the AFC Cup knockouts.
BFC are yet to zero in on a new coach after the departure of Albert Roca at the end of the 2017/18 season.
Source: BFC Media
