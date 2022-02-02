Road to Qatar 2022: Australia suffer blow as Oman stage late fight back to share spoils

Bengaluru/Muscat, February 2: A brace from Abdullah Fawaz, including a late penalty, earned Oman a 2-2 draw with Australia putting a dent in the Socceroos' hopes of an automatic qualifying spot for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
While they are guaranteed at least a play-off spot in Group B of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) World Cup qualifiers, Australia now sit three points behind Japan and four adrift of leaders Saudi Arabia with two games to play.
At the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Tuesday (February 1) Australia were denied the lead in the fifth minute after Trent Sainsbury's header from an Aaron Mooy free-kick was ruled out by an off-side flag, but the visitors had a penalty just nine minutes later when Oman goalkeeper Faiyz Al Rusheidi brought down Martin Boyle, and Jamie Maclaren successfully placed his spot kick high to the keeper's left.
Oman levelled in sensational style early in the second half as Abdullah received a pass from the left by Munzer Al Alawi before firing a fierce strike high into the top-left corner, giving Mat Ryan no chance.
Australia regained the lead with just over ten minutes to go when a cross from the left was headed down to substitute Mitchell Duke, who cushioned the ball back for Mooy to fire past Al Rusheidi.
However, more drama followed as substitute Muhsen Al Ghassani was felled by Fran Karacic in the box, and Abdullah sent Ryan the wrong way with his penalty to earn Oman a draw and dampen Australia's hopes of a top-two finish.
It was a result neither side wanted, with Australia's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification hopes suffering a blow while third place - which would have meant a play-off spot - is now out of reach for Oman.
With two matches remaining, Australia are four points behind leaders Saudi Arabia, who lost 0-2 to Korea Republic earlier on Tuesday, with the East Asians three ahead of the Socceroos.
In the Road to Qatar 2022, Australia face a must win game against Japan on March 24 while Oman travel to Vietnam.
