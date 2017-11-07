Robbie Keane wants to bring famous ‘Trigger Celebration’ to ISL

Bengaluru, November 7: Robbie Keane is the top scorer for Ireland with 68 goals in 146 matches and was once Premier league's leading strikers while playing for Tottenham Hotspur where he scored 91 goals in 238 appearances.
The 37-year old striker had last donned Aston Vila shirt five years ago but in that season he had an opportunity to take part in only three matches.
The Irish star will be seen in action in the forthcoming ISL after a five years absence where he will be the face of ATK this season. On Monday (November 6) he was unveiled by the ATK bosses in Kolkata along with the new coach, Teddy Sheringham.
Keane with a smile declared he wants to bring back his famous celebration back once he returns to the pitch. Keane’s celebration was known as 'Trigger Celebration’. It became popular in Premier League as Keane made cartwheel and then posed with a rifle shooting stance immediately after scoring goals.
In a press conference during the kit launch, Keane said, “The man behind joining ISL was former Juventus legend Del Peiro. Following discussion with him I decided to come to India. But at the same time, Sheringham also had a major contribution in helping ATK bosses to sign me for the team.”
“I would be able to do that 'Trigger Celebration’ again, even at this age. But I need to score first and then I need the support of fans,” Keane further added on his celebration.
Interestingly, Indian footballers who along with Keane had gone to Dubai on a three-week preparation tour seem to have been inspired by Keane’s presence and his valuable presence.
Keane was highly impressed by Euzensen Lyndoh, the Indian midfielder who also joined ATK this season.
The Irish striker explained, “Lyndoh is extremely talented footballer. He deserves to play in Europe.” On the hand, Lyndoh has commented, “We were highly inspired by Keane’s suggestion on the game during practice session as well as off the field also.”