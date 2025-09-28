Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Reach Their Best Level In Search Of First League Win

Toronto vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Brendan Rodgers Calls On Celtic Squad To Bring The Noise Following Hibernian Draw After a frustrating goalless draw against Hibernian, Brendan Rodgers urges his Celtic team to enhance their attacking performance ahead of their Europa League match. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 1:28 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Celtic's manager, Brendan Rodgers, has called on his team to energise their play as they prepare for their Europa League match against Braga. This comes after a goalless draw with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership. The result saw Celtic drop points for only the second time this season, allowing Hearts to overtake them at the top of the league.

Rodgers expressed his desire for Celtic to regain their attacking flair, which was missing in their recent European game against Red Star Belgrade. Despite creating numerous chances and dominating possession, Celtic failed to find the net against Hibernian. "In terms of performance, the players did really well," Rodgers said. "Our only downside was that killer touch in the box."

The match statistics highlighted Celtic's dominance, with 26 shots on target compared to Hibernian's four. However, neither Kelechi Iheanacho nor Marcelo Saracchi could convert their chances into goals. Iheanacho even had a goal disallowed after a VAR review for offside. Despite these setbacks, Rodgers praised his team's effort and focus.

Celtic's defensive record remains strong, having kept five clean sheets in six games and conceding only once against Kilmarnock. This solid defence will be crucial as they face Braga on Thursday. Rodgers emphasised the importance of converting opportunities into goals to open up games and secure victories.

The atmosphere at Celtic Park was initially subdued due to a protest by home supporters against the club's board. The silence lasted for 12 minutes but lifted afterwards, providing a boost to the team. Rodgers acknowledged this support and urged his players to focus on football rather than off-field issues.

Rodgers stated, "I can only focus on the football." He aims to give fans hope and belief through improved performances on the pitch. The manager wants discussions centred around football achievements rather than protests or silence from supporters.

Rodgers remains optimistic about his team's potential despite recent frustrations in front of goal. He believes that with continued effort and focus, Celtic can rediscover their scoring touch and deliver positive results both domestically and in Europe.

As they prepare for their next challenge against Braga, Celtic will aim to translate their strong defensive performances into attacking success. With renewed energy and determination, Rodgers hopes his team can make an impact on both fronts while keeping fans engaged with exciting football displays.