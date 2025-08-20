Inter Miami vs Tigres Live Streaming: Where to Watch Today’s Leagues Cup Match on TV and Online?

Roma Strengthens Attack With Loan Signing Of Leon Bailey From Aston Villa Roma has announced the loan signing of Leon Bailey from Aston Villa for the 2025-26 Serie A season. The Jamaican winger brings valuable experience and skill to the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Leon Bailey has joined Roma on loan from Aston Villa for the 2025-26 season. The Italian club has an option to purchase him at the end of the loan period. This move makes Bailey the first Jamaican to play for Roma, adding a unique milestone to his career.

Bailey's journey in football includes stints with Genk, Bayer Leverkusen, and Aston Villa. He moved to Villa before the 2021-22 season after spending four and a half years in Germany's Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. During his time in the Premier League, Bailey played 110 matches, scoring 16 goals and assisting 17 times.

This summer, Bailey is not the only Premier League player to join Roma on loan. Evan Ferguson also made the switch to the Italian side. In addition to these loans, Roma has strengthened their squad by signing Neil El Aynaoui, Wesley Franca, and Daniele Ghilardi.

Bailey's standout performance came during the 2023-24 season when he scored 10 goals and provided nine assists. His contributions were crucial in helping Aston Villa secure a spot in the Champions League. Only Ollie Watkins outscored him for Villa that season with 19 league goals.

The winger's arrival at Roma adds depth and experience to their attacking options. With his proven track record in both Germany and England, Bailey is expected to make a significant impact in Serie A this season.

As Roma continues to bolster their squad with strategic signings, they aim to compete strongly in both domestic and European competitions. The inclusion of players like Bailey could be pivotal for their ambitions this year.