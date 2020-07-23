Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Roma don't want to sell Zaniolo amid Spurs links – Fonseca

By Sacha Pisani

Rome, July 23: Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca said the Serie A club do not want to sell star Nicolo Zaniolo amid growing transfer speculation.

Zaniolo has flourished in the Italian capital since joining Roma from Serie A rivals Inter in 2018, establishing himself as a key player for the Giallorossi and Italy.

But the attacking midfielder, who returned from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) earlier this month, has been linked with Premier League side Tottenham, former club Inter and Italian champions Juventus.

Fonseca, however, denied Roma are looking to cash in on the 21-year-old Italy international following his goalscoring display in Wednesday's 6-1 rout of lowly SPAL.

"We don't want to sell Zaniolo or [Lorenzo] Pellegrini," Fonseca told Sky Sport Italia post-game.

"They are important for the future of Roma."

Zaniolo came off the bench 11 minutes into the second half and scored a fine solo goal in the 90th minute as Roma netted six goals in a Serie A game away from home for the first time since 1935.

There has been talk Zaniolo is unhappy at Roma amid rumours of a falling out with Fonseca.

Prior to Wednesday's demolition, Zaniolo wrote via Instagram: "It's like when you fall in love. You feel good together, she brings out the best in you and you want to be seen with her.

"It's the same thing. Really, I love this shirt."

More NICOLO ZANIOLO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tokyo Olympics one-year countdown begins
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 6:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue