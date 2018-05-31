Football

Romelu Lukaku at odds with Jose Mourinho over FA Cup final snub

Posted By:
Romelu Lukaku upset with Jose Mourinho for FA Cup snub
Romelu Lukaku upset with Jose Mourinho for FA Cup snub

Brussels, May 31: Romelu Lukaku insists he has a perfect relationship with Jose Mourinho but disputed the Manchester United boss' assertion he declared himself unfit to start the FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea.

Lukaku is preparing for Belgium's World Cup campaign following a frustrating end to a largely impressive debut season at Old Trafford.

Following his £75million arrival from Everton, the 25-year-old scored 27 goals in all competitions before sustaining an ankle injury against Arsenal.

It ruled Lukaku out of United's final three Premier League matches of the campaign and he was introduced as a late substitute at Wembley, where United were unable to cancel out Eden Hazard's first-half penalty and subsided to a 1-0 loss.

Me and Mourinho have a 'perfect relationship' - Lukaku

"When a player tells you he is not ready to play, when the player tells you he is not ready to start the game, then the question is how many minutes you think he can," Mourinho said afterwards.

"But how can I convince a player who tells me he is not ready to play? That makes no sense."

Speaking at a news conference from Belgium's pre-World Cup training camp, Lukaku presented an alternative version of events where Mourinho had the casting vote after the pair discussed his fitness struggles in training.

"I didn't look good in training at all. So it was a difficult situation," he said.

"Obviously, me and the manager had a conversation and he's the one that made decision.

"But at the end of the day we had a conversation after the game where we were both disappointed that we lost."

With no bad blood to speak of, Lukaku is relishing the post-World Cup challenge of mounting a fresh assault on Manchester City, who finished 19 points ahead of United as champions this time around.

"For me it's always down to work," he said. "I know I have some talent, but for me it's about the work I do every day with my club. I try to improve myself every day and to learn from my past matches.

"I think for myself individually it was a good season but as a team we didn't win anything. That's what hurts. But that's something that we're going to try and change next season.

"I'm looking forward to seeing our squad with a few reinforcements next season, and to try and win the league and other trophies too."

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue