Ronaldo and Juve celebrate Supercoppa Italiana title with Mayweather

Jeddah, Jan 17: Champions collided when Juventus and Floyd Mayweather Jr came together to celebrate Wednesday's Supercoppa Italiana triumph.
Cristiano Ronaldo guided Italian champions Juve to a 1-0 win over rivals and 10-man AC Milan in Saudi Arabia.
Ronaldo's 61st-minute header secured an eighth Supercoppa Italiana crown for Juve, one more than Milan.
And Ronaldo's Juve had a special guest afterwards - undefeated boxing great Mayweather posing for photos in Jeddah.
Mayweather was back in the ring last month, the 41-year-old American scoring a brutal first-round knockout victory in a mismatched exhibition fight against Tenshin Nasukawa.
After winning, Ronaldo insisted Juventus are only just getting started. The prolific forward made the breakthrough just after the hour in Jeddah, with Milan's task made even more difficult by a late sending off for Franck Kessie.
It marks the first medal Ronaldo has won as a Juve player since he joined from Real Madrid in a €112million deal in the close season and the Portugal star hopes this is the beginning of bigger and better things.
Speaking to Rai Sport, he said: "It was a very difficult match, it's very warm and hard to play in these conditions.
"We played well, created a lot of chances and obviously I am happy to have scored the winning goal.
"It was my intention to start 2019 with a trophy, I have my first title with Juve and I am very happy.
"But it is only the start, we will take it one step at a time. We've got this trophy, now we must keep working hard to achieve the next one."
Even though Serie A is only at its halfway stage it seems inevitable that Ronaldo will add Italy's top-flight title to his medal haul with Juve unbeaten and nine points clear of second-place Napoli.
But Ronaldo is refusing to rest on his laurels in his bid to win major honours with Juve.
"Serie A is always Juve's main objective," he added.
"We are top of the table, but it's a very long tournament and it's going to be tough, so we need to keep working."