Ronaldo's late winner earns victory for Real Madrid

Madrid, October 14: Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo scored all important goals as Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-1 ahead of next week's Champions League assignment against Tottenham.
The French forward has been out for a month but he was back in the old routine on 39 minutes latching on to a deflected Ronaldo pass.
Ronaldo scored the winner with four minutes left after Getafe had equalised through a goal from Jorge Molina.
Ronaldo was mobbed by a lookalike pitch invader in the first half.
When he missed from a yard out in the second period it looked as if the unwanted attention and the weight of not having scored in the league this season was taking its toll
But he delivered in time to give Madrid the points.