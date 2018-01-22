Am I still the fairest? A bleeding Ronaldo asks!

Bengaluru, January 22:Cristiano Ronaldo took his obsession with his image to new heights as he examined his bloodied face on the mobile phone of a Real Madrid doctor while walking off the pitch towards the end of Sunday's 7-1 La Liga win over Deportivo La Coruna.
Probably the most Cristiano Ronaldo thing you'll ever see. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WxftUSjaTY— Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 21, 2018
Ronaldo scored twice against Deportivo to help ease Real's recent crisis but paid a heavy price for his second goal in the 84th minute as opposing defender Fabian Schaer kicked the Portuguese forward in the face as he leapt to net his side's sixth goal of the game.
Barca extend stay atop, Real rout Deportivo
Ronaldo, who once claimed people were envious of him "because I'm rich, handsome and a great player", was left with his entire face drenched in blood and required treatment on the pitch immediately after scoring.
Never shy about his admiration for himself, Cristiano Ronaldo took his infatuation with himself to a new level on Sunday.https://t.co/jxz19xJHrp pic.twitter.com/M8zS323a5P— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 22, 2018
The club's doctors declared him unable to continue for the remainder of the game even though Real had used their three changes. As Ronaldo walked towards the dressing room his main preoccupation was with how his face looked.
'I've seen everything now'.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 22, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo broke his goal drought on Sunday but it was his mobile phone antics that took the headlines.
Here's how: https://t.co/V1Xqu898ZC pic.twitter.com/MhZ42761bS
He asked one of Madrid's medical staff if he could use his phone and was seen using the mobile's screen to scrutinise his face, which was left as red as the shirt of his former club Manchester United.
(With Agency inputs).