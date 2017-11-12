Ronaldo taught me a lot: Paulinho hails former legend

Bengaluru, November 12: Barcelona player Paulinho has revealed that retired Brazilian forward Ronaldo helped him a lot during his initial football days and he is very pleased to join his compatriot's former club, Barcelona.
The former Barcelona and Real Madrid legend, Ronaldo played with Paulinho at the Brazilian club Sao Paulo after the midfielder joined the Brazilain side in 2010. Ronaldo who was at the end of his illustrious career was a regular scorer in the team and while talking about his initial days, Paulinho suggested that the World Cup winner's guidance at that time proved to be vital.
"My first steps in football came thanks to my big brother who taught me the game," Paulinho told Barcelona's official website.
"At Corinthians, I had the pleasure to play with Ronaldo who also taught me a lot."
The former Tottenham player signed for the Catalan club in August, completing a €40million deal to depart from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande. The transfer fee was a record price for any player from Chinese football and eventually, the move drew negative feedbacks from large segments of Barcelona fans who made a huge protest against current president Josep Maria Bartomeu and showed their anger for signing the 29-year-old.
However, the Brazilian midfielder has already shown his worth in the Catalan shirt as settled in quickly and adapted to the Spanish flavour and in limited substitute appearances has already scored three goals and one assist.
The midfielder will return to his former side's home ground on Tuesday when Brazil take on England at Wembley Stadium and the 29-year-old suggested that he is enjoying his life at the new club and has now set his sights on turning into a key player at Barcelona after his huge jump from Chinese League to La Liga.
"A lot of people felt it was difficult for me to come to Barca because I was playing in China," Paulinho added.
"Nevertheless, I have achieved my dream and I am enjoying each day.
"Since the very first day I have been welcomed in the best way possible. There is a great, happy family atmosphere here.
"I have settled in well thanks to the great reception I have had."