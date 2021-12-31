Rumour Has It: Barcelona set for January swoop for Man City's Laporte

London, December 31: Barcelona are in the market to bolster their squad in January.
The Spanish giants have financial challenges to overcome.
But after an ordinary start to the season, they are ready to get busy to build Xavi a stronger squad.
TOP STORY – BARCELONA TO MOVE FOR LAPORTE
Barcelona could move for another Manchester City star, with The Sun reporting that the Blaugrana want to sign Spain international Aymeric Laporte.
The defender has lost his starting spot to John Stones and is said to be unsettled at City.
Barcelona announced a deal to sign Ferran Torres from City this week.
ROUND-UP
- Juventus have no interest in a potential swap deal with Barcelona whereby Alvaro Morata would trade places with Memphis Depay, reports Football Italia.
- Newcastle United are set to complete their first piece of January transfer business by signing Lille defender Sven Botman, claims the Mail.
- Liverpool are interested in Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, claims the Express. Saka is contracted to the Gunners until 2024.
- Liverpool have also pitched a contract offer to Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, reports Ansa.