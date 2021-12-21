Rumour Has It: Chelsea in box seat to land Juventus defender De Ligt

London, December 21: Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mina Raiola is ready to find the defender a new club.
The outspoken representative suggested he could join Barcelona, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.
He also indicated the Premier League was of interest to the Juventus centre-back.
TOP STORY – CHELSEA FRONTRUNNERS TO LAND DE LIGT
Chelsea are leading the race to sign Juventus defender De Ligt, claims The Sun.
Raiola has indicated the 22-year-old is ready to leave Juve, who are off the Serie A title pace this term.
Chelsea are expected to lose a host of defenders and eager to make a move for De Ligt.
ROUND-UP
- Cashed-up Newcastle United have an eye on Inter forward Edin Dzeko as well as a loan deal for Manchester United's Anthony Martial, reports The Sun.
- Manchester United have been in touch with River Plate about 21-year-old Argentinean forward Julian Alvarez, claims Ole.
- United are also set to win the race to sign Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara according to FourFourTwo.
- Gerard Romero claims that Tottenham will make another move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet after missing out on him last transfer window.
- Fabrizio Romano reports that Jonathan Ikone's move from Lille to Fiorentina is agreed with only the paperwork left to be signed on a five-year deal with a €15m fee.