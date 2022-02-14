Rumour Has It: Chelsea line up Kounde, Rice and Tchouameni in off-season transfer splash

London, February 14: Chelsea have been crowned European and world champions since Thomas Tuchel's appointment just over 12 months ago.
The Blues, however, finished fourth in the Premier League last season.
Chelsea are third this term but 16 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, and it seems recruitment is in the offing.
TOP STORY – BLUES SET TO SPLASH THE CASH
Chelsea are set for an off-season transfer splash as they prepare to back Tuchel fresh from their Club World Cup triumph, according to The Telegraph,
The Blues have their sights firmly set on signing long-term target Jules Kounde from Sevilla as a priority in the upcoming off-season.
Chelsea are also interested in West Ham United's England international Declan Rice and Monaco's 22-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
ROUND-UP
- Football London reports Arsenal are plotting a move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who is currently on loan at Southampton. The Gunners are short on attacking options after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exit and with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah running down contracts.
- Fichajes also claims that Arsenal are interested in Milan forward Rafael Leao, along with Newcastle United.
- Barcelona are trying to agree new deals with star young pair Gavi and Ronald Araujo amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, reports ESPN.
- Juventus are willing to listen to offers for Adrien Rabiot and Alex Sandro according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
- Fichajes claims that West Ham want to sign Lille defender Sven Botman, Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan and Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand.