Rumour Has It: Conte tempted by Paris Saint-Germain offer

London, March 17: Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened talks with Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte, who has a clause to leave Spurs at the end of the season.
Conte's contract with the North London club runs until the end of the 2022-23 season, after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in November last year.
However, while the specific terms of that contract are unclear, it reportedly allows for a departure pending certain circumstances.
TOP STORY – PSG TARGET CONTE AS POCH REPLACEMENT
According to Calciomercato, Paris Saint-Germain are set to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino and are already in the process of looking for his replacement.
Their primary target appears to be Antonio Conte - who is reportedly tempted by the contract - which is forcing Tottenham into action, to persuade him to see out his deal.
The 52-year-old is not the only candidate according to the report, with Massimiliano Allegri and Zinedine Zidane also among the potential hires.
Tottenham accounted for Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, but earlier last week, Conte said he would discuss his future with Spurs at the end of the season.
“We showed from the start that we wanted to get three points”
Antonio Conte on a good performance away from home pic.twitter.com/oE2YjZIjh9— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 16, 2022
ROUND-UP
- Per reports from Kicker, Robert Lewandowski is yet to extend his contract at Bayern Munich, despite Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic's public claims the club wants him to stay. With the Polish striker entering the final 18 months of his current deal, agent Pini Zahavi is looking to secure his future at Sabenerstrasse.
- According to Globo, Edinson Cavani's potential move to Botafogo has fallen through due to the Uruguayan striker's wage demands. Battling injury, Cavani's playing time at Manchester United has failed to see continuity under Ralf Rangnick.
- Nicolo Schira is reporting Milan are getting closer to signing Divock Origi from Liverpool, in order to bolster their stocks up front. Origi's representatives and Milan have met and are looking to progress discussions.
- The Mirror is reporting Lord Sebastian Coe is joining a consortium for the potential takeover of Chelsea, after Roman Abramovich's assets were frozen by the United Kingdom government.