Rumour Has It: Several suitors for Ronaldo, Aubameyang-Coutinho swap?

London, August 17: Cristiano Ronaldo is suddenly the name dominating the transfer rumour mill.
The Portuguese superstar is reportedly drawing interest from multiple quarters.
Is a departure from Juventus on the cards?
TOP STORY – RONALDO SPECULATION ABOUNDS
Ronaldo is the subject of widespread speculation around Europe.
Paris Saint-Germain would like Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe if the France international departs for Real Madrid this summer window or next, says Calciomercato, opening up the tantalising prospect of a partnership with Lionel Messi.
Meanwhile, El Chiringuito suggests Carlo Ancelotti could make a move to bring Ronaldo back to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Elsewhere, Corriere dello Sport claims Ronaldo has offered his services to Manchester City.
ROUND-UP
- Barcelona could swap Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal in their bid to land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky Sports.
- Despite signing an extension with PSG through 2023 just a few months ago, Julian Draxler could be on the way out. Kicker says a Bundesliga team, likely Bayer Leverkusen, have made a €20m offer.
- Hector Bellerin wants out of Arsenal, The Athletic reports, saying Inter are monitoring the situation. The Star says the Gunners could move him back to Barca in a swap deal for Emerson Royal.
- Juventus will make a final bid of €35million to Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli, reports Fabrizio Romano.
- Tottenham want to add Patrick Bamford to their attack but Leeds are keen to sign him to a long-term extension, says the Mirror.
- West Ham are still trying to land Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, says the Guardian.
- Lyon are looking to pry Emerson Palmieri away from Chelsea on a loan deal with an option to buy, L'Equipe reports.
- Clement Lenglet could be on the move from Barcelona to Roma, says Gianluigi Longari.