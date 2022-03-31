Rumour Has It: Everton forced to choose between Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin

London, March 31: Everton have endured a nightmarish season and currently find themselves in the Premier League's relegation scramble.
The Toffees are sitting only three points above the relegation zone, despite two games in hand on 18th-placed Watford.
Just as pertinent is their financial situation, which will reportedly force them into having to sell one of their most valuable assets.
TOP STORY – EVERTON TO CHOOSE BETWEEN RICHARLISON AND CALVERT-LEWIN
The Sun is reporting Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have to leave Everton in order for the club to balance their books.
Their latest figures revealed a £121million loss in the last financial year, and one of the two strikers will now have to be sold.
Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin are Everton's two highest goal scorers still at the club since the latter arrived in 2016. The Brazilian has scored 47 in 142 appearances in all competitions, while the former Sheffield United man has tallied 55 in 180 games.
Richarlison is a reported target for Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Arsenal apparently keeping a close eye on Calvert-Lewin's situation.
ROUND-UP
– England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has told Leeds United he wants to sign a new contract, potentially warding off interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle, per The Mirror.
– According to ESPN, Anthony Martial could be used to create a package deal from Manchester United for Tottenham's Harry Kane .
– Le Parisien report N'Golo Kante turned down an offer to leave Chelsea for Paris Saint-Germain in January.
– Milan have cooled on Real Madrid's Marco Asensio due to the 26-year-old's wage demands, as reported by Tuttosport.