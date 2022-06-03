Rumour Has It: Gravenberch set for Bayern move

London, June 3: Following their Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal, Bayern Munich's squad is set to transform.
With Robert Lewandowski and others looking to follow Niklas Sule out of Sabenerstrasse this off-season, replacements have reportedly long been in mind.
While Sadio Mane's rumoured transfer is viewed with the short-term in mind, options deeper on the pitch evidently represents a longer-term vision.
TOP STORY – GRAVENBERCH SET FOR BAYERN MOVE
Bayern Munich appear set to bolster their midfield stocks with Ryan Gravenberch's upcoming signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.
With Corentin Tolisso effectively confirming his departure in an interview with L'Equipe and Marc Roca also reportedly on the way, Die Roten's midfield is in need of reinforcement.
It is understood the highly rated 20-year-old has already completed a medical, and paperwork between Ajax and Bayern is being prepared to formalise.
Bayern have also reportedly added a seven per cent on-sell clause to sweeten the deal for the Netherlands international.
Mi breti fu doro na ini mi strati baka 2,5 yari baka pic.twitter.com/k7S8cZDyoY— Ryan Gravenberch (@RGravenberch) May 28, 2022
ROUND-UP
– Five years after selling him to Arsenal, Lyon want to re-sign France forward Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer, per L'Equipe.
– The Gunners are also intent on signing Youri Tielemans, who appears set to leave Leicester City this off-season, according to Fabrizio Romano.
– Barcelona have identified Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku as an alternative if they are unable to sign Robert Lewandowski, Mundo Deportivo is reporting.
– Manchester City could see both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko leave this off-season, while Raheem Sterling would only join another elite club, the Athletic reports.