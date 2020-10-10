Rumour Has It: Messi's Man City transfer back on, Juve to rival Madrid for Camavinga

London, October 10: The 2020-21 season has only just started but Lionel Messi's future is dominating headlines once again.
Messi wanted to leave Barcelona, but he decided to remain at the embattled LaLiga giants.
Manchester City, who were reportedly tipped to lure Messi to England, are still dreaming of his arrival.
TOP STORY – CITY NOT GIVING UP ON MESSI
Manchester City are lining up a move for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi at the end of the season, reports the Manchester Evening News.
Messi handed in a transfer request prior to the 2020-21 season getting underway and Premier League giants City were favourites to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner before he opted to stay.
Pep Guardiola and City, however, remain interested in Messi and will be in a position to land the Barca captain should the opportunity arise next year.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester United have identified a list of potential defensive reinforcements that includes RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to The Athletic.
- Fabrizio Romano says goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's new Barcelona contract until 2025 will be confirmed soon. The 28-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2022.
- Le10sport claims Paris Saint-Germain are considering a loan move for Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has struggled to establish himself since joining from Tottenham in January.
- West Ham are prepared to double Declan Rice's wages to fend off interest from London rivals Chelsea, reports The Sun.
- Tuttosport says Serie A champions Juventus are hoping to rival Madrid for Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga next year. Madrid have identified teenage midfielder Camavinga as a prime target, but Juve feel that by loaning Daniele Rugani to Rennes, it will help build a relationship with the Ligue 1 side.
- Calciomercato reports Lazio and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are facing a decisive season. The Serbia international has been previously linked to the likes of PSG, United, Inter, Juve and Madrid.