Rumour Has It: Man Utd confident of luring Rice, Kane with or without Champions League

London, February 24: Even if not quite the force they once were, Manchester United still like to show their fans their ambitions match up, especially in the transfer market.
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has the job of ensuring the Red Devils qualify for next season's Champions League and is currently on course, with them sitting fourth in the Premier League.
However, the club supposedly remain confident of adding big names at the end of the season regardless of a top-four finish.
TOP STORY – MAN UTD WANT MORE ENGLAND STARS
Manchester United believe they can attract big names to Old Trafford at the end of the season, even if they may not have Champions League football to offer.
According to ESPN, the Premier League club have an ambitious list of targets that includes England pair Declan Rice and Harry Kane, and they believe the 2016 signing of Paul Pogba – when they were in the Europa League – is proof the name of the club is enticing enough.
It remains to be seen what that means for whomever the incoming permanent manager is by then, but they will likely not say no to additions of that calibre.
ROUND-UP
- Atletico Madrid are plotting a move for Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fichajes.
- Calciomercato claims Inter wish to add Torino defender Bremer to their ranks next season and may already have an agreement with the player.
- Meanwhile, Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is being pursued on a free transfer by both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, 90min reports.
- The Catalan giants could get one in return though as they have offered a two-year deal to Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, according to Sport.
- Marca is reporting Tottenham are looking at Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon as a potential long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.
- Roma could reignite their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka at the end of the season, Calciomercato says.