Rumour Has It: Newcastle to swoop for Henderson, Juventus eye Pogba

London, May 16: Another Manchester United rebuild could potentially benefit Newcastle United as they seek to flex their financial muscle.
The recent takeover at Newcastle will make them active players in the transfer market, while Erik ten Hag's imminent arrival in Manchester will also likely create player turnover.
Reports suggest Ten Hag's rebuild at Old Trafford does not only have consequences for outfield players, however.
TOP STORY – NEWCASTLE TO SWOOP FOR HENDERSON
Newcastle United's interest in Dean Henderson has ramped up, according to the Mirror.
Reports suggest Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who wanted Henderson on loan in January, sees him as the ideal replacement for Martin Dubravka.
Meanwhile, the 25-year-old goalkeeper is understood to be ready to leave unless Ten Hag can guarantee him the number one spot ahead of David de Gea.
Newcastle have now guaranteed their Premier League status but have also conceded 61 goals this season, which is more than relegation-threatened Everton and Burnley.
Our Gaffer.
Eddie Howe has been shortlisted for the @premierleague Manager of the Season award!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2022
ROUND-UP
- The Mirror is reporting Juventus will hold fresh talks with the representatives of Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba.
- The Bianconeri are also interested in 24-year-old Arsenal centre-back Gabriel, according to Tuttosport.
- Newcastle are interested in Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, but Borussia Dortmund are also keen on him as a replacement for Erling Haaland, per Fabrizio Romano.
- Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to met with the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi amid speculation over his future, Marca reports.