Rumour Has It: Real Madrid consider plan to re-sign Ronaldo, new PSG deal for Neymar

London, March 20: Real Madrid are hatching a plan to land former star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Los Blancos' transfer priorities this upcoming off-season appear to be Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Madrid's financial might but Ronaldo remains on their radar.
TOP STORY - REAL PLOT 'SYMBOLIC PRICE' FOR RONALDO
Real Madrid are considering a one-year contract for Cristiano Ronaldo for a "symbolic price", according to Cuatro.
The 36-year-old appears set to leave Juventus in the off-season after three years in Turin.
Madrid have reportedly started working on an economic plan to land Ronaldo should their other priorities not eventuate.
Volverá Cristiano Ronaldo al Real Madrid? Estas son las opcioneshttps://t.co/j8cPB4mumF pic.twitter.com/Ks1J4aG6rO— Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) March 19, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Le10Sport claims that Paris Saint-Germain are set to agree terms with Brazilian superstar Neymar on a fresh deal which would secure his signature until 2026.
- Manchester United's Diogo Dalot is keen to make his loan stay at Milan permanent, according to Todo Fichajes.
- Todo Fichajes is also reporting that 43-year-old Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is looking to finish his career at Parma.
- Juventus are monitoring Paul Pogba's contract situation at Manchester United amid talk of a move, according to Calciomercato.
- GiveMeSport claims Leicester City will make an eight-figure bid for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard with their interest in him previously well known.