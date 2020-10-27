Rumour Has It: Real Madrid renew Fabian Ruiz interest

London, October 27: Fabian Ruiz continues to attract interest from his native Spain.
The former Real Betis midfielder joined Napoli in 2018 and he has starred for the Italian club.
Real Madrid are reportedly keen to bring Fabian back to Spain.
TOP STORY – FABIAN TOPS MADRID'S LIST
Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, according to Calciomercato.
Fabian, who is contracted to Serie A outfit Napoli until 2023, has been linked with Madrid, La Liga rivals Barcelona and Manchester City previously.
The Spain international continues to impress Zinedine Zidane's Madrid.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester United remain hopeful of signing Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, claims The Athletic. United tried to sign Haaland before the Norwegian opted to join Dortmund from Salzburg in January. Haaland's €75million (£68m) release clause becomes active in 2022 and United are prepared to wait amid reported interest from the likes of Madrid and Juventus.
- The Athletic also says United are still trying to prise Jadon Sancho from Dortmund after failing to land the England star during the previous transfer window. Sancho has also been linked to Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Madrid and Barcelona.
EXCLU - Mercato - PSG : Des premiers contacts pour Thomas Tuchel ! https://t.co/GwOEf1sF3K pic.twitter.com/NYVqf4AOyG— le10sport (@le10sport) October 26, 2020
- AS reports Milan are weighing up a January move for PSG striker Mauro Icardi. The former Inter captain completed a permanent transfer from the Nerazzurri at the start of the season.
- With doubts over Thomas Tuchel's future in Paris, Le10 Sport says the PSG head coach has received approaches from several Premier League clubs. Tuchel is out of contract at the end of the season and sporting director Leonardo is reportedly looking to move on from the German.