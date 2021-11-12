Rumour Has It: Madrid preparing another Mbappe bid, Barca closing in on Sterling

London, November 12: What does the future hold for Kylian Mbappe?
The Paris Saint-Germain forward has long been tipped to join Real Madrid.
Madrid are reportedly preparing another approach for the France forward.
TOP STORY – MADRID PUSHING FOR MBAPPE
Real Madrid will make another move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, according to the front page of Friday's Mundo Deportivo.
Madrid have made no secret of their interest, while Mbappe – who will become a free agent at the end of the campaign – revealed he wanted to leave PSG for Los Blancos at the start of the season.
With Mbappe's contract winding down, LaLiga giants Madrid are stepping up their pursuit.
Las portadas deportivas de este viernes 12 de noviembrehttps://t.co/t99aZLj3ey— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) November 12, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Mundo Deportivo and Sport claim Barcelona are closing in on the signing for Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling. The England international has found himself down the pecking order in Manchester.
- Arsenal are interested in Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic, but there have been no talks with the Serbia international's agents, reports Fabrizio Romano. Vlahovic is also wanted by City, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and Tottenham.
- Staying at Emirates Stadium, Gianluca Di Marzio says Arsenal are ready to make a move for Juventus sensation Dejan Kulusevski.
- Roma, Milan, Atalanta and Napoli are eyeing Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, per Foot Mercato.
- Milan are readying contract renewals for Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leao, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
- According to The Sun, Manchester United are hoping to beat Barca to Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer. Kessie has also been linked with PSG, Arsenal, Tottenham, Inter and Atletico.