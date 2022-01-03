Rumour Has It: Unsettled Chelsea star Lukaku to re-unite with Conte at Tottenham

London, January 3: Romelu Lukaku's club future has been thrown into the spotlight after an explosive interview.
The Belgian striker revealed his regret at leaving Inter for Chelsea in August.
Lukaku was subsequently dropped by coach Thomas Tuchel for Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.
TOP STORY – LUKAKU COULD MAKE STUNNING SWITCH TO SPURS
La Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that unsettled Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku could make a cross-city switch to Tottenham to re-unite with Antonio Conte.
Lukaku and Conte worked together at Inter where they won the Serie A title last term.
The striker revealed his frustrations at Chelsea over the weekend, with Tuchel offering no guarantees about his future.
ROUND-UP
- Erling Haaland will not leave Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window, reports Fabrizio Romano. Haaland has not decided his next destination yet, despite rumours of a pre-agreement with Real Madrid and Barcelona.
- Ara claims Barcelona will offer Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United as part of a swap deal for want-away forward Anthony Martial.
- Tottenham and West Ham United are both keen to sign Wolves' Adama Traore, claims the Telegraph. Wolves want £20million for the Spanish forward.
- Olympiakos' Guinea international midfielder Aguibou Camara is attracting interest from Milan and Liverpool, claims Calciomercato.