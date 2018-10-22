Ruud Gullit blames Willian, Hazard for Morata's poor show at Chelsea

London, Oct 22: In a sensational claim, former Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit has accused Eden Hazard and Willian of the low-key performance of forward Alvaro Morata, suggesting the duo 'don't trust' the Spaniard in front of goal and are purposefully opting not to pass to him.
Morata is having a tough time at Stamford Bridge since his arrival last season. He scored only 11 times in the league last season and this season too, he has not hit the ground running, returning just two goals from eight games only to see his place often awarded to Olivier Giroud.
Morata also struggled in Chelsea's last game against Manchester United where he was substituted in the 79th minute after just making one shot on target. Following the game, Gullit has claimed that the former Real Madrid forward cannot take all the blame for his misfortunes in front of goal.
As per the former Dutch footballer, Morata's other attacking team-mates are intentionally choosing not to bring him into play, rather they are selfishly trying to score by themselves which has affected the 25-year-old's performance.
Former Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit has claimed Eden Hazard and Willian 'don't trust' Alvaro Morata in front of goal and are purposefully opting not to pass to him. pic.twitter.com/Mr1NmduQTg— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 21, 2018
Gullit also suggested that because of both Willian and Hazard's nature of drifting inside the box, it is causing difficulties for Morata to understand when he should position himself into a goalscoring position as he prefers to come to participate in the buildup play.
Gullit said: "They don't come into any positions where they create anything for him.
"The worst part is you can see Willian and Hazard always dribble inside because they don't trust him.
"It is difficult for a striker to play with these two who go inside all the time, you don't know where to go.
"But also when the crosses are in, I think there was a moment in the first half where you asked, where is Morata, he wasn't there. So they don't trust him."
Morata’s form has led to a plenty of rumour about replacement strikers with the main one being Mauro Icardi. Chelsea have been recently been linked with the Inter Milan hotshot for a January move to replace the Spaniard.
However, Chelsea boss lately denying the rumours claimed that he is happy with the performance of his team and is not thinking of any major changes at the moment.
"I don’t think they know me very well, I don’t think about the market," Sarri said.
"I continue to focus on the team, in the last few months Morata has played better and in the last three days I have seen him in training (play) very, very well."