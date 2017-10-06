Ryan Giggs advises Gareth Bale to 'make changes' to his game

London, Oct 6: Former Manchester United and Wales legend Ryan Giggs has suggested that Real Madrid star Gareth Bale should roll out improvements to his training methods and style of play with a specific end goal to dodge consistent injury woe which has so far hampered his Real Madrid career.
The Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale is currently sidelined with an injury which he picked up in their last Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund and now has been ruled out of Wales World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland this week.
The 27-year-old also faced a frustrating season last season after suffering numerous injuries throughout the campaign and often found himself behind Isco, Vazquez and Asensio in the pecking order under Zidane. It was rumoured in the Summer that the Wales player could move away from the Club to Old Trafford. However, the star attacker who last October signed a new contract until 2022 denied all the rumours and placed his loyalty for Madrid.
He is also set to be out of Real's consecutive Champions League matches against Tottenham as he will start his healing for what is the eighteenth separate injury since touching base at the Bernabeu in the Summer of 2013 from Spurs.
On the other hand, Giggs, who played until 40 years of age, now in a recent interview, has advised Bale that he should address this issue and adjust his methods for games and discover what his body needs.
“When you look at Bale and the physical specimen he is, he is always going to be putting his body under pressure,” Giggs told Sky Sports. “Especially with the sort of challenges he comes up against from other players.
“With the injuries he has had and at the stage of his career, this is when you need to start addressing it. When you get to your late 20s it hits home that you need to start making changes. Everyone is different and I tried to cover every base with yoga, acupuncture, ice baths, but what might work for some players might not for others.”
“You also have to adapt your game,” he added. “You can't play in your late 20s like you did when you were 19, but that experience means your brain is quicker and you can be more economical yet more effective. I was definitely more effective in games in my late 20s even if I wasn't as quick.”
Wales only need four points from their last two games against Georgia and Republic of Ireland to be sure of second place in the group and now they have to do it without their star player.