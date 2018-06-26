Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Salah apologises to Egypt fans

Mohammed Salah has apologised to Egypt fans for the teams early exit from World Cup
Mohammed Salah has apologised to Egypt fans for the team's early exit from World Cup

Moscow, June 26: Mohamed Salah has apologised to Egypt’s fans after their elimination from the World Cup Monday.

The Pharaohs went out of the tournament with a whimper as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, meaning they leave Russia without a point from their three group games.

The Liverpool attacker missed the opening game against Uruguay with a shoulder injury and despite scoring against the Saudi’s and Russia, Egypt’s talisman was unable to help his team progress further in the competition.

But Salah, 26, was hopeful Egypt could return to the world stage in 2022 and improve next time around.

"We want to apologise to all the Egyptian fans, who came to support us here in the three matches,” he told beIN Sports.

"I know it is difficult for them, like us. Just want to say that Egypt reached the World Cup after 28 years, some players here do not have the required experience, thanks to all of them and we will back again in 2022."

Salah will return to Anfield shortly, ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of America next month.

Source: OPTA

    Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
