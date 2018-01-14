Sam Allardyce suggests Davy Klaassen could leave this month

Bengaluru, January 14: Davy Klaassen’s Everton stint could be over as Toffees boss Sam Allardyce admitted that there is no place for the midfielder and the Dutch international will be allowed to go in January.
Klaassen joined Everton from Ajax for £24m in the summer under former boss Ronald Koeman with big things expected of him. However, he failed to deliver.
He played 10 matches for the Merseyside club though only one of them came under new boss Allardyce and that too in Europa League.
He last played in Everton's 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal in October and according to the former England manager, that could be the Dutchman's last appearance in the league.
Allardyce said: "At this moment in time and from what we see, it hasn’t worked. The lad is prepared to fight for his place, but before I came and since I’ve been here, in all the other players, there seems to be more coming from them than there is from Davy.
"That’s a great shame. One, for the club and two, for the player. As a person and lad he’s a terrific young man, but at the moment, there’s not a place in the side for him.
"It’s like everyone who’s in this big squad, if you get a chance, you need to be ready. You’ll get one chance, you won’t get any more."
Apart from Klaassen, two other players Sandro Ramirez and Muhamed Besic also have been linked with leaving Goodison Park this month.
Sandro is linked with a return to Spain with both Malaga and Celta Vigo interested whereas Besic is reportedly attracting interest from Bundesliga and Serie A, with both Hamburg and Torino eyeing the player.