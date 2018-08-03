Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sampdoria poke fun at Cristiano with Ronaldo Vieira signing

Posted By: OPTA
Ronaldo Vieira has joined Sampdoria
Ronaldo Vieira has joined Sampdoria

Milan, August 3: Sampdoria had some fun at Cristiano Ronaldo's expense to reveal the signing of Ronaldo Vieira from Leeds United.

The England Under-21 international has joined the Serie A side for a reported fee of €7million, after agreeing a five-year deal.

Samp borrowed Juventus' Ronaldo announcement as they confirmed the deal for the Guinea-Bissau-born 20-year-old on social media.

With the somewhat cheeky caption of "Sampdoria sign Ronaldo!", they tweeted a graphic done in the same style that Juve used when Ronaldo arrived from Real Madrid.

Vieira made 71 appearances for Leeds after coming through the club's youth system but was allowed to leave the Championship outfit by new boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The midfielder indicated the decision to depart Elland Road was a tough one as he said farewell to the fans with a Twitter post.

"Sometimes things are out of your control," Vieira said on Twitter. "But then you have to take those opportunities and give it your everything the same way as I have always done."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue