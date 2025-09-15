Football Samuel Umtiti Announces Retirement From Football At Age 31 After Successful Career Samuel Umtiti, the former World Cup-winning centre-back, has retired from football at age 31. His career included significant achievements with France and Barcelona, but injuries limited his playing time in recent years. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

Samuel Umtiti, a former World Cup-winning defender, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 31. Umtiti played a crucial role in France's 2018 World Cup victory, partnering with Raphael Varane in six of their seven matches. The team triumphed over Croatia in the final to secure their second title.

During his time at Barcelona, Umtiti achieved significant success by winning LaLiga twice and the Copa del Rey three times over six seasons. However, knee injuries began to affect his performance from 2018 onwards. Before France's World Cup win, he made 83 appearances for Barcelona but managed only 50 games in the following four years.

In August 2022, Umtiti joined Lecce on loan and became a regular player in Serie A. Unfortunately, ongoing fitness issues limited him to just six Ligue 1 appearances when he moved to Lille the next year. He left Lille as a free agent this June.

Umtiti started his professional journey at Lyon, where he played 170 matches before transferring to Barcelona. Between 2016 and 2019, he earned all of his 31 senior caps for the French national team.

On Monday, Umtiti shared his thoughts on social media: "After an intense career with ups and downs, the time has come to say goodbye. I gave my all with passion and regret nothing." His statement reflects both pride and acceptance of his journey in football.

The French national team also paid tribute to him on Twitter: "Our 2018 World Champion Samuel Umtiti has decided to hang up his boots at the age of 31. Congratulations on your great career Sam and thank you for everything you gave to the French team."

Umtiti's career was marked by both triumphs and challenges. Despite facing injuries that impacted his playing time, he remains celebrated for his contributions to club and country.