Sanchez could miss United pre-season tour after visa rejection

Kolkata, July 17: Manchester United’s top earner Alexis Sanchez had a quite summer off the field as his national team Chile failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
But it looks as though Sanchez will have to remain on the sidelines for a while more as he failed to obtain a visa to travel to United States with his team over issues he was charged for during his time in Spain.
Sanchez was involved in a tax fraud case with the Spanish Federation while he was at Barcelona. The Chilean accepted a 16-month suspended jail sentence in February for tax fraud in Spain. However, laws in Spain grant a waiver to actually spend time in jail if the offender has a sentence of less than two years and is also a first-time offender.
This is not the first time that Spanish authorities have picked up tax fraud players, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luka Modric and Jose Mourinho all a part of the long-list.
Under US law, no person found guilty of fraud can be granted a visa to enter the country. There is a waiver scheme and it is understood Sanchez is working with his lawyers in an effort to clear the decks for the US visa.
But the application and process will take a long while and probably won’t be sorted out in time before United finish their pre-season in the States.
The Red Devils play further friendlies against Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes, AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid - the last three as part of the annual International Champions Cup tournament.
Sanchez made a record move from Arsenal to Manchester United in the January transfer window. He played 12 League games for United, scoring two and assisting three goals.
