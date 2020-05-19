Sandesh Jhingan to bid farewell to Kerala Blasters ahead of ISL 2020-21, may join foreign club

Bengaluru, May 19: Sandesh Jhingan, one of the longest serving Kerala Blasters players, will part ways with the Kerala outfit ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21). It has been speculated that he might join a foreign club for next season.
Jhingan, who led Kerala Blasters in the ISL, warmed the bench most of the last season due to an injury. It has also been reported that the Blasters, which was once co-owned by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, are facing financial crunch owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has put several sporting establishments across the world under strife.
The 26-year-old defender has played 76 matches for the Blasters, the most by any player for the club and was part of the team for six straight seasons and the most identifiable face of the club.
It has also been speculated the Blasters have decided to effect pay cuts for several of its players because of the cash crunch. Even though Jhingan too has expressed his desire to have change of environment, the Blasters too were happy to let him go as he belongs to the high earning bracket.
It is not yet known the next destination of Jhingan but with several clubs are looking to bolster their line-ups ahead of the upcoming ISL, he could find a new haven at the earliest. Jhingan is a highly valued central defender having got nominated for the Arjuna award by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Kerala Blasters have also undergone a big structural change in the backroom too with them parting ways with Dutchman Eelco Schattorie, under whom they finished seventh in the ISL 2019-20. They had roped in Spaniard Kibu Vicuna as the new head coach.
Vicuna had led Mohun Bagan to the I-League title in the 2019-20 season and under his leadership, the Blasters have begun signing new players like Nishu Kumar, who arrived from Bengaluru FC.
Along with Vicuna, new support staff too has joined the Kerala Blasters including assistant coach from Poland Tomasz Tchorz. The appointment of Vicuna comes close on the heels of Lithuanian Karolis Skynkis as the sporting director for the new season.