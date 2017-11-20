Sanju Pradhan creates history in ISL

Bengaluru, November 20: The fourth season of the much-anticipated Indian Super League has already started and four games have taken place so far.
The first two games were pretty boring with both ending in 0-0 score lines but the Super Sunday proved to be an entertainer as the two games produced seven goals in total.
FC Goa won against Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in the early kickoff. The Goans were winning the game 3-0 but Chennaiyin almost made the perfect comeback as they made it 3-2 from 3-0 down.
On the other hand, the second game ended in a 2-0 win for new Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC who defeated Mumbai City 2-0.
In the second game on Sunday (November 19), history was made by experienced Indian winger Sanju Pradhan. Sanju was given a start against Bengaluru FC by Mumbai City FC as he made history by featuring for four different franchises in four years. The former East Bengal star became the first ever player to do so.
Pradhan emerged on the scene a decade ago and earned his big break by signing for East Bengal in 2008.
He spent five years with the Kolkata giants and during that timespan, he represented the Indian national team and won two Federation Cups, and the IFA Shield.
The attacker from Sikkim then made his debut in the ISL with the formerly Atletico De Kolkata after a year-long stint with Salgaocar.
Pradhan won the ISL for the first time with Atletico De Kolkata but was shipped to NorthEast United FC for the second season.
The 28-year-old moved to FC Pune City in the third season. He made seven appearances for the Stallions last campaign but could not always guarantee a starting berth under coach Antonio Habas.
In the Indian players' draft, Mumbai City FC decided to rope in Pradhan for the fourth season and tonight, the pacey winger will register his name in the history books.
He is expected to be a regular for the Islanders under Alexander Guimaraes this season as his experience would be a big asset for his side.